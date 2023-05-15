ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man and several juveniles were arrested Saturday after a fight broke out at the Anderson County Fair, police said.

Anderson police said law-enforcement officers working security at the fair responded to a small fight involving juveniles that grew into a larger, disorderly crowd and disturbance. Additional assistance from the sheriff’s office was requested to control the fighting.

One minor injury was reported, and the fair was shut down while law enforcement restored order.

Authorities charged Brayon Pickens with disorderly conduct and escorted several juveniles out of the fairgrounds property to be picked up by their parents or guardians.