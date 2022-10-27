BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire Tuesday night that heavily damaged a 100-year-old home in Duplin County remains under investigation, authorities said.

According to Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick, crews responded at about 11 p.m. to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Road in Beulaville.

Officials said no one was hurt and that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Barwick said fire crews from Beulaville, Kenansville, Potters’ Hill and Sarecta responded along with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Beulaville police.