MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a NASCAR team’s shop Thursday in Mooresville, officials said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane, the address of Reaume Bros Racing race shop.

Officials said three team members were taken to the hospital for injuries. One was treated for smoke inhalation and another suffered burn injuries. A third person was treated and released.

*Working Fire*

At approximately 1130, Mooresville Fire Rescue was dispatched to 110 Fernwood Ln for a commercial structure fire. Ladder 5 was first arriving, quickly extiguishing the fire. This incident is currently under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshall's Office. pic.twitter.com/vGlQYp5y9Z — Mooresville Fire-Rescue (@MooresvilleFire) January 26, 2023

At about 8:30 p.m., Reaume Bros Racing said the members injured, Taylor Collier and Devin Fokin, were treated and released from the hospital.

The complete statement read:

“Taylor was treated for smoke inhalation at Lake Normal Regional, and Devin was treated for serious burns at Atrum Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Burn Center. They are both in good spirits and are now on the road to recovery. As a team, we wanted to thank Mooresville Fire and Rescue/EMS for their quick response time and for controlling the fire as well as helping our team at the scene, and to the nurses and doctors at Lake Norman Regional and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for taking care of our team members who were transported. Also, thank you to everyone for their overwhelming support during this scary event. We will provide an update on the damages to the shop tomorrow.” ‘We are shocked’: Law firm representing Steve Wilks responds to Frank Reich hiring

Fire officials described the damages as ‘significant,’ sources said the inside of the garage is at a total loss, but the building is still standing.

The incident happened just weeks before the RBR was set to begin the NASCAR season at Daytona.

The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.