WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple agencies are investigating a fire that damaged a Wendell day care that is currently facing sexual assault allegations, according to Wake County dispatch.

The Wake County Fire Marshall and the Wendell Fire Department are investigating the fire at the ABC Land on Wendell Drive. A CBS 17 crew said a forensics unit was on-site and that police tape was in place to keep the day care secluded from the public.

It is still unclear how the fire started.

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into allegations of sexual assault at the day care. Police previously told CBS 17 that three families claim their 3-year-old children were sexually assaulted by a worker at ABC Land.

The complaints are against one unnamed employee with the first report coming in on Jan. 4.

The day care has also recently been flagged for violations from the North Carolina Health and Human Services. On Dec. 5, there were five violations noted, but they are not connected to the sexual assault allegations, CBS 17 previously reported. Some of those violations can be read here.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Wendell police and Fire departments other agencies throughout Wake County and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.