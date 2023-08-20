CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children have died and a third is in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Concord, according to city officials.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched to 374 Lincoln Street SW at 1:08 Sunday morning. Officials say they started putting out the fire once they arrived and went to search the home along with the adjacent unit.

Three children were found and removed from inside the burning building. Firefighters immediately began CPR on the children until Cabarrus County EMS arrived, officials said.

Two children died at the scene and the third was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Concord officials say the parents were not home at the time and no other occupants were inside the home. Meanwhile, the occupants of the adjacent unit safely evacuated before fire crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 1:30 a.m., according to Concord officials. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit, however, it sustained heat and water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.