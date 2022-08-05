GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia was set deliberately, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Gastonia Police said firefighters responded Thursday morning to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd.

Below is the raw surveillance footage:

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire was “incendiary in nature” and contacted Gastonia Police to begin a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a “flammable accelerant” inside the broken window and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured, police said.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this arson or this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.