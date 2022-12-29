CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) –Some residents of a Clemson apartment complex say they’re still having programs several months after several infrastructure problems came to light.

Some residents of the Dockside Apartments said things have only gotten worse.

There was a carbon monoxide leak at the complex in October, and now residents said they’re dealing with flooding after water pipes burst in the ceiling.

“There’s just a lot of safety and construction issues,” said one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Residents also said they’ve had problems with mold, cracks in the walls, and alarms and sprinklers going off.

“I’ve had like glue and chemicals seeping through my floors that I have to scrape out every morning,” one resident said.

Clemson city fire marshal Bryce Johnson inspected the building Wednesday morning.

“There have been some issues that are going to have to be addressed,” he said. “I have spoken to their management.”

Johnson said the main focus currently is clearing up the flooding, and then he said management will be expected to fix everything else.

Residents said the fire marshal posted a warning outside the building calling it an “unsafe structure.”

“When I come back after their work is completed that they will be doing, I will do a reinspection and make sure all of those items are fixed,” Johnson said.

However, some residents said they are ready to leave.

“Myself and many residents, we want out,” a resident said. “We’re not asking for this huge lump sum of money. We’re not asking for these grandiose things. I think a lot of people just want out of their lease. They want to feel heard and seen.”

Residents say they have reached out to the owners of the complex about the problems but have not gotten helpful responses.

7NEWS has also reached out to the property owners of Dockside for a comment, but they have not responded.