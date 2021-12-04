Fire on North Carolina’s Pilot Mountain 100% contained; more than 1,000 acres burned

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The Grindstone Fire that began at Pilot Mountain one week ago is now 100% contained, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Saturday morning.

N.C. Forest Service Red Incident Management Team will transition the fire back to local resources on Sunday while firefighters will work to remove the hosing and excess equipment over the course of the next few days, the news release said.

The week-long fire burned 1,050 acres after kickstarting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The quick-spreading also prompted a statewide burn ban that has been in effect since Monday.

“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

Officials said the fire was caused by a campfire in an undesignated area. Pilot Mountain State Park remains closed with no estimated time to reopen.