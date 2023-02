RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A fire was reported at a Duke Energy Plant Thursday morning in Rutherford County.

According to Duke Energy, a fire broke out at 6:40 a.m. at Duke Energy Cliffside Plant located at 573 Duke Power Road in Mooresboro.

The company said the fire did not impact its ability to meet its customer’s energy needs.

Officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.