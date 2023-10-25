GOLD HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — About two dozen people were involved in a weekend operation to rescue a dog stuck in a mine shaft in Rowan County.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters got the initial call at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The dog reportedly fell 20 feet into the shaft near its home. Gold Hill is known for mine shafts that date back to the early 1800s, though none are in operation now.

“(The owner) said that the dog got out of his cage and was chasing something and ran the wrong way,” said Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Shane Wise said.

Wise said that more help and equipment were needed to perform the animal rescue, which involved a group of people who had just been in a class dealing with confined spaces. The dog, which reportedly had been in the shaft the entire night, was brought out within an hour.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department livestreamed a portion of the event on its Facebook page and posted a slideshow of the operation and the dog above ground.

Firefighters said the dog was not hurt and appeared to be affectionate to everyone who was there after the rescue.