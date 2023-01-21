WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned the inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County.

Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at about 2 a.m. Saturday at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree.

Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility when firefighters arrived.

Horton said there were also several fires inside the storage facility.

“The fires inside were largely doused by the sprinkler system in the warehouse,” he said.

Fire crews were able to get the outside fire under control but remained on the scene for a few hours to clean equipment and keep the flames down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Photos and video courtesy Williamsburg County Fire Department.