AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — Fireworks are being blamed for starting a fire late Saturday night in the marshland off Awendaw Landing Road in Charleston County, authorities said.

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Crews were dispatched to the fire “deep in the marsh” just after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District. Authorities determined that the fire started after fireworks were shot off across Awendaw Creek near Thames Road.

No injuries were reported, and no additional information was immediately available.