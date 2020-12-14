First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in North Carolina, here’s who gets it first

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday morning the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in North Carolina.

Governor Cooper says, “It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can.”

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina. It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 14, 2020

The list below includes all week-1 shipments.

COVID-19 VACCINE SHIPMENTS BEGINS IN HISTORIC EFFORT

“Week 2 allocations will allow us to get vaccine to more locations and every county in NC,” the state DHHS said. “In week 2 we are expecting to receive both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.”