KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay on Kiawah Island and is experiencing mild symptoms, officials said.

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communication director, said Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday during regular testing but began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening.

“She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,” Alexander said.

Biden is double-vaccinated and has received two boosters.

“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days,” Alexander said.

The Bidens were seen riding bikes along the beach at Kiawah Island during their vacation, and the first lady visited some shops over the weekend.

The Bidens were scheduled to leave the Charleston area Tuesday afternoon, but following her diagnosis, the first lady will continue her stay at a private residence on Kiawah Island until she receives two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. The president will return to Washington as planned.

President Biden previously contracted COVID-19 but tested negative before to his vacation in the Lowcountry.