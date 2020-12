COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady of SC Peggy McMaster, wife of Governor Henry McMaster, announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She had a “precautionary, routine test on Thursday afternoon,” and was notified Friday morning.

She is asymptomatic at this time.

Governor Henry McMaster tested Thursday and was negative.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.