FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville Waffle House that was the site of a robbery early Friday now is front and center of a shots fired call Friday night.

A WNCN crew at the scene confirmed crime scene tape was up at the Waffle House located on the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road.

The crew confirmed the Fayetteville Police Department said the incident was a shots-fired call after 10 p.m. that first began because of a fistfight.

Police said employees were not involved.

A WNCN crew said officers were seen outside Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, however, officers said no one was shot and indicated this was unrelated.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Fayetteville police were also called to the Waffle House at about 12:46 a.m. in reference to a business and personal robbery, WNCN previously reported.

When they arrived, witnesses told them that two people came in and pointed guns at the cashier and another employee.

One suspect demanded the cashier open the register and give them money, according to witnesses. The second suspect demanded money from the other worker. Witnesses said both complied.

Originally, detectives were asking for help with identifying two suspects in the robbery.

However, police said the two incidents are not related.