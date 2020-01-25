Five people found dead inside a North Carolina home, investigation underway

VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a family.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court on Friday.

Sheriff Hughes said this situation was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Hughes will share more information on the investigation on Monday.

According to neighbors, Michael Jay Ireland lived at that address with his family. Neighbors recall Michael working on a shrimp boat in Virginia and rarely being home.

There are 8 homes in the small neighborhood and people living in the area said the Ireland’s were not social with neighbors.

This is a developing story. Stay with WNCT as more details are released.