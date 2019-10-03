DASHCAM VIDEO: FL deputy delivers baby during traffic stop

NAPLES, FL (CNN/WBTW) – A traffic stop brought on a new experience for a florida deputy — and a new life into the world.

Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Pounds pulled over a car early Tuesday morning for speeding.

The man driving was going 63 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

The driver immediately explains the reason for his urgency — his wife is in labor and the baby’s head is visible.

Deputy pounds grabs gloves and a blanket from his car and within moments of walking to the passenger side door — a baby can be heard crying.

The newborn — a healthy baby girl.

A short time later, an ambulance arrived to take mom and baby to the hospital.

Deputy Pounds says delivering a baby during a traffic stop is a first in his 26-year career.

