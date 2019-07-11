FL pastor holds suspected intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa pastor held a suspected intruder at gunpoint while he waited for police to arrive, authorities said.

Police said the burglar set off the alarm system at the Seminole Heights Baptist Church shortly before 1 a.m.

The suspect had allegedly broke through a window, then broke several other windows and door frames while inside of the building, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, according to the church’s pastor, Brant Adams.

The alarm company alerted Adams, who arrived at the scene and held the intruder at gunpoint until law enforcement was able to arrive.

There is no word on injuries.

The incident is being investigated by Tampa police.

