FL woman gets 20 years in prison after giving birth to 11-year-old’s child

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Pasco County woman accused of having sex with an 11-year-old boy, getting pregnant and then having his baby has been sentenced to 20 years in Florida state prison.

Marissa Mowry was 22 years old and the boy was 11 when investigators say the sexual relations began. The baby was born in 2014.

Investigators say they had at least 14 sexual encounters by the time the victim was 12. It happened again sometime between 2016 and 2017.

Mowry has been behind bars since June 2017, according to jail records and pleaded guilty to charges that she sexually battered the child whom she was supervising as the nanny.

Mowry will also face an additional 10 years on probation.

LATEST HEADLINES: