SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WSPA) — Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to pay tribute to a South Carolina soldier who died during an operation overseas.

Spc. Jayson Reed Haven, 20, of Aiken, died on May 25 at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, according to the Department of Defense. Haven was in a noncombat vehicle that rolled over during Operation Spartan Shield.

Spc. Jayson Reed Haven (Source: South Carolina National Guard)

Haven was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Charleston, South Carolina.

This incident remains under investigation.