COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Cayce Police Officer Andrew Barr Thursday.

Officer Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning when he responded to a domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m.

Once he arrived on the scene, the subject, Austin Leigh Henderson, 36, tracked the officer from upstairs in his home with a rifle before firing the fatal shot.

Henderson then barricaded himself inside a residence where a 7-hour standoff happened. Henderson later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to SLED.

Officer Barr will be laid to rest Thursday:

The visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville.

The graveside service will be held immediately following the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop in Batesburg-Leesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Steel Paws Event or to the Cayce Police Department Foundation.