Flags lowered at SC capital for soldier who died while serving in Afghanistan

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Flags atop the South Carolina capitol building have been lowered to half-staff to honor First Lieutenant Trevarius Ravon Bowman of the SC National Guard.

The flags on the State House are at half-staff in honor of First Lieutenant Trevarius Ravon Bowman who sadly lost his life while serving in Afghanistan. https://t.co/mdtZbgfqss — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 6, 2020

He died at Bagram Air Force Base while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported last month.

Combat was reportedly not involved.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina.

The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.

Bowman’s awards include:

National Defense Service Medal

Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Army Achievement Medal

Army Commendation Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant for South Carolina. “This is never an outcome we as soldiers, leaders and family members wish to experience. Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his family as they work through this difficult time.”