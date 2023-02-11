DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a facility early Saturday morning in Dudley after a passerby saw a large fire, according to Wayne County officials.

At 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.

Officials said someone in the area saw the fire and told dispatch the flames were three stories high.

As of 6:25 a.m., county officials said 17 fire departments remained at the scene, including Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Fire Department and numerous volunteer departments.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, NC Department of Transportation and the Red Cross are also at the scene, according to the county.

County officials said Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric also responded to shut off power to the facility. All surrounding water districts were notified of the increased water needed for firefighting.

(Wayne County)

Notice was also provided to CSX to re-route trains during the response, according to county officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations took place, county officials said.

Nearby residents were asked to seek alternate routes since Old Mount Olive Highway was closed due to the fire.

County officials said they do not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

As of 7 a.m., officials said the fire remains a large-scale fire.

As of 9:20 a.m., county officials said the North Carolina Forest Service is responding to the fire as a forest fire call and is conducting airdrops with planes.