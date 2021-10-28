Florence County man wanted for attempted murder arrested in North Carolina

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Wade Lamb, 32, of Timmonsville, was wanted for attempted murder and a stolen vehicle, deputies said. Deputies were informed Lamb had ties to Tabor City.

Lamb was located at a home on Carolina Road when deputies found the stolen vehicle in a driveway, according to the sheriff’s office. During a search, deputies found a handgun with an altered serial number.

Lamb was taken to the Columbus County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He’s charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and altering or removing serial number of firearm in addition to the attempted murder charge out of Florence County, according to deputies.

News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the attempted murder charge and we are waiting to hear back.