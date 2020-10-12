Florence man wanted for shooting, choking parents arrested in Myrtle Beach

Joshua Lane Williamson (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man wanted for shooting and choking his parents was arrested Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lane Williamson, 28, was wanted out of Fairfield County after deputies said he shot his father and choked his mother on Oct. 3 at their home in Fairfield County.

Williamson was arrested without incident, according to deputies.

