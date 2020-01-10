UPDATE: 8:15 A.M. FRIDAY

TAMPA, FL (AP/WBTW) – MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lock down after a report of an armed suspect outside the base.

Base spokesman Lt. Brandon Hanner says officials Friday morning are assisting local law enforcement in searching for the suspect. All MacDill gates to the base have been reopened except for the one closest to the location where the suspect was seen.

News outlets report traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

News13’s sister station WFLA reports Tampa police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee confirmed the base was placed on lockdown, but said there was no active shooter on the base.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

TAMPA, FL (AP/WBTW) – MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, is on lock down, but officials haven’t said why.

Adam Shanks of the base’s public affairs office told The Associated Press he didn’t have any other information Friday morning.

News outlets are reporting that traffic is at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

News13’s sister station WFLA, which is located in Tampa, reports people on the base received an alert regarding the lock down around 7 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST HEADLINES: