Florida Amber Alert issued for 2 missing infants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-month-old girl and 1-year-old boy out of Fort Lauderdale.

Law enforcement says Lei’Loni McLendon was last seen in the 1300 block of NW 5th Avenue with 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr.

Lei’Loni was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeve onesie. Devante Jr. was last wearing a Marvel Comics onesie.

Lei’Loni is 1 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Devante Jr. is 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

The children may be in the company of 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag number KCUQ09.

If you see either of the children or Devante Sr., please do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 954-764-4357 or 911.