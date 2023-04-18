CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit South Carolina on Wednesday as part of his Florida Blueprint event.

The Republican will begin at the North Charleston Coliseum Montague Terrace with a conversation about his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

DeSantis and his wife will then hold a discussion at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Country Club before traveling to the Upstate for an event in Spartanburg.

The tour will be DeSantis’s first stop in South Carolina amid rumblings of his possible 2024 presidential bid.

Former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has already begun her presidential campaign, while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott recently launched an exploratory committee.