BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make several stops in South Carolina on Friday as he campaigns for the GOP presidential nomination.

DeSantis, who officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter last month, will first speak with supporters at Okatie Ale House in Bluffton during an event billed as the candidate’s “Great American Comeback” on Friday morning.

He’ll then travel to Lexington County for a “fireside chat” with the Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis at noon before traveling to Greenville for a final campaign stop at 6:00 p.m.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has led the nation with his bold leadership and his battle-tested agenda,” his campaign wrote when announcing the South Carolina visits. “When the rest of the world went mad, Governor DeSantis made sure Florida was a safe haven for sanity. The Governor chose facts over fear, education over indoctrination, and law and order over rioting and disorder. He has shown that we can and must revitalize America.”

After facing numerous tech issues during his online campaign launch with Elon Musk, DeSantis traveled to Iowa for his first in-person event after announcing a bid for the White House. His focus now turns to the Palmetto State as he pushes to topple front-runner Donald Trump in early primary states.

Democrats in South Carolina plan to call out Gov. DeSantis’ record during his South Carolina visit. They will hold a Friday morning press conference in Columbia where they will discuss his views on abortion, health care costs, and push to have some books banned from libraries along wither various other issues.

DeSantis’ campaign stop in Bluffton will begin at 9:00 a.m.