ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A federal jury in Asheville has convicted a Florida man of drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to court documents, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Jorge Luis Perez, 36, of Wimauma, Florida, was driving in Jackson County, North Carolina in May 2020.

Law enforcement located a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm in the vehicle. Law enforcement also found more than $10,000 in cash on Perez’s person.

Perez was pulled over again two months later where an even larger quantity of methamphetamine was discovered by officers, along with a trailer that held multiple firearms, methamphetamine, and a money counter inside.

Perez was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to distribute

methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Perez remains in custody. A sentencing date has yet to be set.