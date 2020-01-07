Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 1 year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) – You’ve heard about seeing double, but what about seeing quadruple?

That’s the reality for one West Palm Beach mom who had not one, but two, sets of twins in 2019. Doctors say she had better chances of hitting the lottery, but Alexandra Wolliston thinks her babies are her jackpot.

The mother says she didn’t even know twins ran in her family when she gave birth to Mark and Malakhi in March. Then, in May, with no plans for more, she learned a second set of twins was coming.

On Dec. 27, Kaylen and Kaleb were added to the family.

“Oh, yes, I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston said.

Wolliston recently learned both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, and she feels her babies are a blessing from above.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away? I feel like they just sent them down for me,” she said.

The mother is happily accepting the challenge of raising all four boys. She says her now 3-year-old daughter prepared her.

“She was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one,” Wolliston said.

Wolliston welcomed home Kaleb from the NICU on Monday, and she’s hoping to bring his twin brother home soon.

