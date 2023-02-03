RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening after a multicounty chase that ended in Rutherford County, authorities said.

Matthew Scott Flores, 35, is being held without bond in the Rutherford County Detention Center for parole violations. He is also facing multiple charges in North Carolina related to the pursuit.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, which entered Rutherford County on U.S. Highway 64 and continued through Bostic and Ellenboro.

The pursuit ended after officers used “a pursuit intervention technique” that led to Flores getting out of the vehicle and running away, the sheriff’s office said.

North Carolina authorities have charged with violating parole, being a fugitive, felony speeding to elude arrest and driving while intoxicated. He was wanted in Florida on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, discharging a firearm in public and violation of supervised pretrial release.