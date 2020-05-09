Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin reacts to Charleston County lawsuit over access restrictions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has filed a lawsuit against the City of Folly Beach over access restrictions to the island.

We spoke with Folly Beach Mayor, Tim Goodwin, who said that he did not know the lawsuit had been filed until we told him.

Goodwin said that he was very disappointed, as he had been working with Charleston County Council, and sent them a plan this morning.

According to Goodwin, the Folly Beach City Council was set to meet on Monday to discuss the plan. He was under the impression that the plan would be sufficient to hold off legal action and give him time to meet with his council.

The lawsuit was filed around 2:00 p.m. Friday, according to Goodwin. He said that he wished Charleston County Council Chairman, Elliott Summey, had told him that the county was moving forward with legal action when the two last spoke around noon.

Goodwin said “I did what I told them I would; I expected the same from them.”

Charleston County released the following statement:

“Today, Charleston County Government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Folly Beach regarding the current travel restrictions in place. However, the City of Folly Beach has scheduled an Emergency Council meeting on Monday, May 11. The County will not to serve the lawsuit to give the City the opportunity to rescind its travel restrictions.”

Editor’s note: this article has been updated to include a statement from Charleston County Government.