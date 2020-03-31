Food Lion to donate $3.1m to help communities in need due to COVID-19

FILE – A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop & Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTW) — Food Lion announced Tuesday they will be making a $3.1 million donation to help communities in need due to COVID-19.

The majority of the money will be used to feed those in need, the company said in a press release.

“At Food Lion, our customers and associates who are part of the towns and cities we serve, are at the heart of everything we do and now, more than ever, we want to make sure we care for and nourish them during this time,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “Our neighbors’ lives have been changed so much over the past several weeks and we know many of our customers and associates’ families have been affected by the closure of schools and businesses as the entire nation works together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. While these actions are necessary, our communities are struggling and it has further increased the need, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors, including seniors and children who struggle with food insecurity and all who are in fear of contracting the disease, to have access to fresh, affordable food.”

The following is a breakdown of how the money will be used:

$500,000 donation to fund medical research at UNC Health

An additional $1 million to their Food Lion Feeds hunger relief platform. The company announced a $600,000 donation last week.

$1 million will go to the Lion’s Pride Foundation to be used to help associates that may be impacted by COVID-19

“We will continue to do everything we can to get all our neighbors through this,” added Ham. “We know our communities are counting on us during this pandemic crisis and we are here to support and provide care during this time.”

