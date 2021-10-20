‘Forced entry’ prompts lockdown, delayed dismissal at South Carolina elementary school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Joseph R. Pye Elementary School was put on lockdown Wednesday and dismissal was delayed after what the district described as “a law enforcement incident.”

Dorchester District Two spokesperson Patricia Raynor confirmed that all students were safely accounted for and had been taken home.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers arrived to the school about 1:30 p.m. “in reference to an individual who made forced entry into the building.”

Screenshots provided to News 2 show that at 2:05 p.m., the school sent a message to parents saying that dismissal would be delayed “due to a law enforcement situation, but that “all children and adults are safe.” Dismissal typically begins at 2:15 p.m.

Then at 2:32 p.m., parents received the following email:

Good afternoon Pye Elementary Parents, I wanted to inform you of a situation that occurred this afternoon prior to dismissal. An individual made a forced entry into the building as a staff member was entering. The School Resource Officer arrived immediately to confront the person and he was taken into custody. The school was quickly put into a lockdown mode for the safety of students and staff which delayed dismissal. All students and staff are safe. We appreciate the quick assistance of the SRO and N. Charleston Police in this situation to protect our students and staff. Thank you, JPES Administration

NCPD said the intruder was “taken to a hospital for evaluation prior to charges being filed.”