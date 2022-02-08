Former American Idol contestant charged with DUI in deadly South Carolina crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former American Idol contestant was charged with felony driving under the influence after crashing into a workshop Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Pacolet Fire Department, a vehicle ran into a workshop behind a home in the 200 block of W. Murph Road just 3 miles south of Pacolet. It happened about 12:30 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2011 Ford pickup truck driven by Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17, of Roebuck, was traveling north on W. Murph Road when it traveled onto the private drive and hit the building.

Troopers said a person inside the building was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center and later died. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris.

Kennedy was also taken to the hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol charged Kennedy with felony driving on the influence resulting in death. He appeared on Season 19 of American Idol.

The highway patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.