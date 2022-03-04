CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Patrick Cannon, a former Charlotte mayor who served time in federal prison for accepting bribes in office, has filed to run for the Charlotte City Council at-large seat, documents obtained by Queen City News confirmed Friday.

#BREAKING Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon, a felon convicted of taking bribes while in the mayor’s office, just filed for @goCLTCC city council at-large seat. #cltcc @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/CwAzLKmhIB — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) March 4, 2022

Cannon lists his citizenship rights restored on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The elections director tells Queen City News that clears the way for him to run for office.

Cannon was elected as the city’s 56th Mayor in November 2013.

He was sentenced to 44 months in prison after accepting more than $50,000 in bribes, mostly from undercover FBI agents when he was in office.

Cannon was released on September 15, 2016, after only serving slightly more than half of his prison term.

“I can only tell you that what I did was wrong and not in keeping with my character over the years that I’ve served in office but for my role,” Cannon said in 2017. “I took full responsibility for it then and I will take full responsibility for it now.”

