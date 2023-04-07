NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston High School football team will have a new head coach next season.

District officials announced Friday that the school has hired Curtis Walker to lead the football program. He takes over for Devon Smalls who resigned in November after his 5th season with the Cougars.

Walker has coached in high school and collegiate athletics since 1997, notably leading Catawba College to a South Atlantic Conference Championship title in 2015 and serving as defensive coordinator for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for 10 years.

While playing linebacker for Catawba College, Walker was named most valuable player in 1991 and was a three-time All-American.

“We have great expectations of Coach Walker, and we are of the opinion he will be successful in his endeavors at NCHS,” Principal Henry Darby said. “We are proud to have Coach Walker join the Cougar family.

Walker and his wife LaSheka have two sons — Jalon, a freshman linebacker at the University of Georgia, and Deuce, a junior wide receiver and defensive back at Salisbury High School in Salisbury, N.C.