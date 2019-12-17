Former Darlington Co. deputy indicted on 1 count of having sex on duty, 1 count of sharing computer

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – A grand jury has indicted a former sheriff’s deputy on charges he had sex while on duty and let someone use his official computer.

Edward Wirhousky was indicted by the Darlington County Grand Jury on Dec. 5, according to Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the state’s Attorney General’s Office. He was indicted on two counts of misconduct in office.

Wirhousky’s first count is for having sex while on duty as a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to Kittle. The second indictment is for unlawfully providing a sheriff’s office computer to a third party.

Wirhousky will be arraigned the week of Jan. 20.

