Former detention officers, nurse charged in suspect’s death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Five former detention officers and a nurse at a North Carolina jail are charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died last December.

News outlets report Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced the charges at a news conference Wednesday.

John Neville, who is Black, died Dec. 4, 2019, four days after Kernersville police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. O’Neill says Neville was restrained and choked while in custody, causing a brain injury that led to his death.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office took seven months to issue a statement about the 57-year-old man’s death, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal.