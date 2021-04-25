Former Fort Jackson soldier arrested for harassing Black man to be tried in civilian court

This April 14, 2021, booking photo provided by the Richland County, S.C., detention center shows Jonathan Pentland, a U.S. Army staff sergeant charged with third-degree assault and battery after a video went viral depicting him accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Jackson leadership announced that Jonathan Pentland, who was arrested and relieved of duty after viral videos showed him harassing a Black man walking through his neighborhood, will be tried in civilian court.

Fort Jackson Commanding General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said that while he has “the authority to take action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice or take other administrative actions, [he has] the utmost confidence in our civilian criminal system.”

He went on to say that his focus is on three areas: “1.) Compassion for the victim and relatives; 2.) Care for the soldier and family – [Beagle has] an obligation to safeguard and care for both while also ensuring accountability for his actions; and 3.) The community… [and] action to help [the] community heal.”