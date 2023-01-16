MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Surry County community is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old boy after investigators said he died of injuries related to abuse.

Skyler Wilson’s former foster mother spoke to news crews about what she will remember and hold on to.

“He was so tiny and small but had a heart three times bigger than he was,” she said.

She said he had a sweet voice and blue eyes that could melt your heart. Skyler loved playing dress up and being outside.

“He loved playing with his siblings and just loved being around people,” she said. She describes Skyler as her social butterfly.

Skyler left her family over a year ago.

Joseph and Jodi Wilson adopted him and brought him into their home on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy to live with their other children.

On Friday, she learned that the boy who touched her heart had died. What made it worse was learning that Skyler was abused.

“It physically hurts,” she said. “I know that I can’t change a lot, but if I could rewind time knowing what I know now, it would be a different story.”

As investigators close in on what happened inside the home, she plans to live her life like sweet Skyler.

“I want to love unconditionally and remember his smile and the little things,” she said.

Skyler’s former foster mother did not want to share her face or name, saying she did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

She wants positive memories to define Skyler, not the way he died.

Joseph and Jodi Wilson are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning. Their three biological children and one adopted child are with protective services.