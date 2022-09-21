COLUMBIA COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) — A former Georgia middle school teacher has been arrested for obscene contact with a student.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Evans Middle School administrators were alerted by the CCSO on Aug. 22 about an investigation into allegations against Herndon Burns, 34, for an inappropriate conversation on social media with a 13-year-old former student who had moved to another state.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that Burns has been arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor of obscene contact with a child.

Authorities say Burns was booked at the Columbia County Detention Center but was released on a $1,100 bond.