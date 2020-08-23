Former NC highschool coach viciously attacked by MMA fighter, family says

(FOX46) — A well-known former high school coach in Gastonia was viciously attacked in Belmont this weekend, according to his family members.

In a Facebook post published Saturday morning, Matt Scruggs said his father Meredith was attacked by a trained MMA fighter and instructor.

Meredith coached and taught in Gaston County for nearly 40 years and was involved in nearly every sports team, his son Matt told Fox 46.

Belmont Police say local resident Kyle Gray was arrested and booked around 3 a.m. Friday morning and charged with assault and inflicting serious injury. He was being housed at the Gaston County Jail. Belmont PD has yet to formally release a police report and it’s unclear why exactly Scruggs was attacked.

Scruggs Family

Scruggs was transported to Caromont Medical Center and a procedure was performed to stabilize him to then get him to Atrium Main, the post said.

Scruggs has multiple injuries to his face and head and is suffering from internal bleeding. He has already undergone at least one surgery to repair facial damage and may have to undergo further surgeries, the family suggested.

