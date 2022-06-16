DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former assistant principal at Union Grove Christian School and pastor has been sentenced to five consecutive 10-12 month sentences in relation to multiple felony counts of sexual activity with a student.

On July 11, 2019, Jason Keller was arrested for a series of sex crimes that he committed from 2008 to 2009.

Jason Keller

During that time, Keller had “sexual relations” with a high school student 10 times.

The victim did report the abuse to authorities when it occurred in 2009.

On Wednesday, a jury unanimously found Keller guilty on all counts of his charges in the Davidson County Superior Court.

Upon release from prison, Keller will spend 30 months on supervised probation in relation to three additional cases.