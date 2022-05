EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man who used to be a pastor has been charged with rape.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office charged 66-year-old Jeffery Eanes with second-degree rape on Thursday.

According to sources, Eanes was once a pastor and also sat on the Rockingham County School Board at one time. He presently works as an auctioneer.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond.