SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school in North Carolina has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, prosecutors said.

The charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014., according to a report in the News & Observer in Charlotte citing information from Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson.

Many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young was a Sunday school teacher for several years, authorities said.

Young was convicted Monday of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children. He was then sentenced to a minimum of 87 years to a maximum of 109 years in prison.