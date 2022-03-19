FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Cumberland County high school teacher was arrested Friday on more than 50 charges of chil- sex crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found that William Landon Smith, 31, who taught at Cape Fear Valley High School, had been communicating with his victims through social media apps like Snapchat, a news release said.

He faces the following charges:

27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

28 counts of indecent liberties with a student

One count of secretly installing a photographic imaging device to arouse or gratify sexual desire

Smith was jailed on a $425,000 bond.

Deputies said they think there are additional victims. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 910-677-5477 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

The sheriff’s office said parents and guardians need to monitor their children’s social media activity.

“It is essential to know who is communicating with your children, Sheriff Ennis Wright said. “Predators are not everywhere, but they may be anywhere.”

Cumberland County Schools officials said they are cooperating with the sheriff’s office in the investigation.