CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A former North Carolina state trooper jailed Wednesday in Charleston is facing numerous charges for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

Investigators said David William Hollars, 55, Hollars met the girl through Snapchat and exchanged “sexually explicit content” with her. He also allegedly met her “multiple times for sexual activity” and “provided money or gifts in exchange for sexual contact.”

According to law enforcement, the girl’s parent reported the crimes in late March. She was between the ages of 14 and 15 when the alleged crimes occurred.

Hollard was arrested by Charleston police, with assistance from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Charleston police charged Hollars with one count of trafficking in persons, victim under 18; and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor. Hollars is facing six charges from the sheriff’s office, including trafficking in persons under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, and two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.